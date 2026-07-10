Oligarch Watch

Oligarch Watch

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Katy Bolger's avatar
Katy Bolger
Jul 10

This is the most difficult read I have every week. The oligarchs report is the most stomach churning stuff. These careless, myopic men and their overblown egos make me sick. I am doing okay but I see the desperate and hopeless everyday. I see Americans who have given up. I see young people frightened of a jobless future. I see mistrust on the faces of brown people, the fear and unknowing that surrounds their existence. And these men just frolic amidst the wreckage they are creating. And all around them are the minions they have paid off, the politicians who have shown their true colors and industry stepping aside as they bulldoze our culture and tear our safety net to shreds. Please keep up the reporting. I'll pop an antacid.

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Untrickled by Michelle Teheux's avatar
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux
Jul 10

Musk himself was born in Africa.

He’s an immigrant-hating immigrant.

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