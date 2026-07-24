Oligarch Watch

Oligarch Watch

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Edward mead's avatar
Edward mead
Jul 24

I hope Elon Goes Broke. Musk is one of the reasons Donald J. Trump is as bad as he is. Elon Musk needs to go back to where he came..

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James North's avatar
James North
Jul 24

Musk is a good salesman. His robots are marionettes. His robotaxis require a driver. Just ask the guy who drove his Tesla through the front of a house while trying out the self driving feature.

Interesting that Zuch wants people to have personal AI. That's Chinese policy.

And Thiel, Jesus Christ.. He also called Pope Leo the Antichrist at a meeting in Aspen last month. Interesting that the Paypal Nazis get awards in Germany.

TESCREAL. They plan to kill us all.

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