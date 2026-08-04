Oligarch Watch

Oligarch Watch

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Csi1910's avatar
Csi1910
15h

glad things are not going well for Musk

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Epic MI's avatar
Epic MI
14h

I don’t believe Musk’s IQ is anything extraordinary, his EQ is in the single digits

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