Oligarch Watch

Oligarch Watch

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Sheila @ Goddess Tree Healing's avatar
Sheila @ Goddess Tree Healing
Jul 8

There is just never enough for these people. Just a few people that have way too much hoarded wealth and sick never-ending growth in their power and manipulation over others.

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Michela A. C.'s avatar
Michela A. C.
Jul 8

Great reporting. douchberg should be forced to use his own products on his kids.

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