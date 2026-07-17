Oligarch Watch

Oligarch Watch

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Blochowiak's avatar
Patricia Blochowiak
Jul 17

One more reason to support Medicare For All.

Reply
Share
Jami Heinricher's avatar
Jami Heinricher
Jul 17

He is such a douchebag

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture