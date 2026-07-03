Oligarch Watch

Oligarch Watch

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BTAM Master's avatar
BTAM Master
Jul 3

Musk said: 'The fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy.' https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/elon-musk-empathy-quote/

All the suffering he's created is intentional. He's simply a horrible person.

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Patric Martin's avatar
Patric Martin
Jul 3

Musk is delusional. No surprise there, but denying the damage he’s caused makes it perfectly clear. How can someone become so rich and yet be so ignorant?

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