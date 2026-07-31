Oligarch Watch

Oligarch Watch

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Eric McFadden's avatar
Eric McFadden
2d

Make him the face of every candidate he throws money behind. Remind people who he is. Mr Ketamine Doge. Hang it around his soft pink armed neck. Remind people he’s a spoiled rich brat from Apartheid racist South Africa and thinks he can lord his self over us with his money. Why don’t he go back to Africa and help some starving children over there. Since he destroyed USAID, I’m sure they could use his help now.

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Declan's avatar
Declan
2d

I do not know pwhat this immigrant thinks they do in South Africa, but any individual that tries to buy an election in this country will be brought to account. Elmo was guilty in '24 & still will face trial.

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