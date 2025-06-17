Oligarch Watch

Oligarch Watch

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Becky Anne Bauer's avatar
Becky Anne Bauer
Jun 17, 2025

If Musk can turn off Starlink to Ukraine, he can turn it off for the jihadists.

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
Jun 17, 2025

The US should not be using any of Musk's businesses, and I was surprised that Biden kept Starlink after we saw Musk mess with Ukraine. He is an untrustworthy service provider.

Now we see that Musk is supporting Terrorists in Africa. Of course he is. South Africa better watch out. We had better watch out. We live in a Kakistocracy and Trump has included Musk in this.

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