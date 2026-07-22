Oligarch Watch

Oligarch Watch

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Patric Martin's avatar
Patric Martin
Jul 22

Ohio, if you elect Vivek you deserve him. But don’t.

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Declan's avatar
Declan
Jul 22

Ramaswamy wants to take Americans rights away....hes in league with the freak Musk and Thiel..

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