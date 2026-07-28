Oligarch Watch

Oligarch Watch

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Paula Starr Sherrin's avatar
Paula Starr Sherrin
5d

The Meta ads I’ve been seeing try really hard to sanitize the dangers posed by wearables. I’m not buying the story they’re peddling, but many probably will.

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Gordon K🇨🇦's avatar
Gordon K🇨🇦
5d

Zuckerberg, and those like him, ARE NO BEETHOVEN or MOZART, nor are they a DA VINCI or PICASSO. Yet, they behave like they are CHOSEN vessels. MONEY is only a tool, but it reveals who a PERSON TRULY IS.

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