Oligarch Watch

Oligarch Watch

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Larry Cox's avatar
Larry Cox
Jul 15

Here’s the rule: NO SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES…EVER.

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James North's avatar
James North
Jul 15

This tech doesn't work. States had better have the authority to block them or there will be a lot of injuries and deaths, or as Musk would say, the cost of doing business.

When is enough enough?

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