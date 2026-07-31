Oligarch Watch

Oligarch Watch

Home
Archive
About
Musk’s plan to buy the midterms for the GOP
Republicans are facing significant headwinds ahead of the midterm elections, with Donald Trump’s approval rating nearing record lows as the costs of…
  Caleb Ecarma
The creep economy still thrives on Meta
Meta’s smart glasses armed with discreet cameras, combined with its video sharing platform, have created a powerful toolkit for seedy men to record…
  Caleb Ecarma
Elon’s horrible, no good, very bad day
Tesla stock fell by almost 15% on Thursday, shaving $214.5 billion off the company’s market capitalization.
  Caleb Ecarma
The billionaires behind Ramaswamy’s smear campaign
In Ohio, Republican gubernatorial nominee Vivek Ramaswamy — himself a multibillionaire — is getting a financial boost from a roster of fellow…
  Caleb Ecarma
Meta accused of targeting employees with medical conditions
A group of 26 Meta employees sued the company in federal court on Monday, accusing it of using artificial intelligence to target disabled workers and…
  Caleb Ecarma
Trump quietly clears the road for Musk’s robotaxis
“It’d be wonderful for the United States to have a national set of rules for autonomous driving”
  Caleb Ecarma
“Children go to sleep hungry, while the world’s first trillionaire hungers for more”
Elon Musk, the wealthiest man in the world, spent his Fourth of July weekend accusing anyone “who doesn’t love America” of being a “traitor.”
  Caleb Ecarma
Like “combining alcohol and cocaine”: Meta plans to add gambling to its addictive platforms
Less than four months after being found liable for building addictive design elements into Instagram, Meta is developing plans to lace its platforms…
  Caleb Ecarma
Musk demanded proof people died from USAID cuts. He got it — and lost it.
Elon Musk challenged critics last week to name anyone who has died as a result of the funding cuts he led at the US Agency for International Development…
  Caleb Ecarma

June 2026

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture