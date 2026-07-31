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Musk’s plan to buy the midterms for the GOP
Republicans are facing significant headwinds ahead of the midterm elections, with Donald Trump’s approval rating nearing record lows as the costs of…
Jul 31
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Caleb Ecarma
146
10
73
The creep economy still thrives on Meta
Meta’s smart glasses armed with discreet cameras, combined with its video sharing platform, have created a powerful toolkit for seedy men to record…
Jul 28
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Caleb Ecarma
184
16
72
Elon’s horrible, no good, very bad day
Tesla stock fell by almost 15% on Thursday, shaving $214.5 billion off the company’s market capitalization.
Jul 24
•
Caleb Ecarma
768
82
227
The billionaires behind Ramaswamy’s smear campaign
In Ohio, Republican gubernatorial nominee Vivek Ramaswamy — himself a multibillionaire — is getting a financial boost from a roster of fellow…
Jul 22
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Caleb Ecarma
178
34
66
Meta accused of targeting employees with medical conditions
A group of 26 Meta employees sued the company in federal court on Monday, accusing it of using artificial intelligence to target disabled workers and…
Jul 17
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Caleb Ecarma
191
24
77
Trump quietly clears the road for Musk’s robotaxis
“It’d be wonderful for the United States to have a national set of rules for autonomous driving”
Jul 15
•
Caleb Ecarma
154
24
63
“Children go to sleep hungry, while the world’s first trillionaire hungers for more”
Elon Musk, the wealthiest man in the world, spent his Fourth of July weekend accusing anyone “who doesn’t love America” of being a “traitor.”
Jul 10
•
Caleb Ecarma
165
14
64
Like “combining alcohol and cocaine”: Meta plans to add gambling to its addictive platforms
Less than four months after being found liable for building addictive design elements into Instagram, Meta is developing plans to lace its platforms…
Jul 8
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Caleb Ecarma
147
10
60
Musk demanded proof people died from USAID cuts. He got it — and lost it.
Elon Musk challenged critics last week to name anyone who has died as a result of the funding cuts he led at the US Agency for International Development…
Jul 3
•
Caleb Ecarma
6,913
10
1,813
June 2026
What do you get for the world’s richest man? A wildlife refuge.
Over the last few weeks, the Trump administration has taken unprecedented actions directly benefiting Elon Musk’s SpaceX, including handing over…
Jun 30
•
Caleb Ecarma
133
12
56
Why Zuck sucked up to Trump
Mark Zuckerberg will likely be spared from an upcoming Senate grilling thanks to an intervention by the Trump administration.
Jun 26
•
Caleb Ecarma
134
9
49
Peter Thiel’s secret society, exposed
“Build-a-Cult”
Jun 23
•
Caleb Ecarma
216
28
94
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